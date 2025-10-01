Families of slain Cranford teens call deadly crash ‘murder'

The Brief The families of Maria and Isabella will make a public statement on Thursday in Union. They are calling the deadly crash that killed the two 17-year-old girls "first-degree murder," saying the driver had been plotting the attack for months. FOX 5 NY will livestream the statement at 7:45 p.m., allowing the public to hear directly from the grieving families.



The families of two teenage girls killed in Cranford say the incident was no accident, calling it "murder in the first degree."

What we know:

Maria and Isabella, both 17, were struck and killed Monday evening while riding their bikes on Burnside Avenue.

Prosecutors have since charged the 17-year-old driver accused of hitting them with two counts of first-degree murder.

In a statement released Wednesday, the families called the suspect "a coward of a man, who had been plotting this attack against Maria for months, carried out this horrific act, taking not only her life but also Isabella’s. He is not insane, he is competent and meditated."

It is now vital that the truth be shared: this was not an e-bike accident, and it was not a hit-and-run. This was murder in the first degree. — Statement from families of Maria and Isabella

The backstory:

Officials say the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a black Jeep Compass SUV struck the teens with such force they were thrown more than 100 feet. The SUV dragged one of the bikes until it became disabled about half a mile away, where police arrested the driver.

"He is not insane, he is competent and meditated." — Statement from families of Maria and Isabella

At first, officials described the incident as an e-bike crash. But residents on the block where the girls lived alleged the driver had been stalking one of the victims for months, parking outside her home, contacting her online, and showing up at school.

Neighbors’ frustrations have fueled outrage, with many asking why repeated warnings about the suspect’s behavior were "never taken seriously."

Hundreds attend Crandford vigil

Local perspective:

On Tuesday night, more than 500 people attended a vigil on Burnside Avenue, where classmates, relatives, and neighbors remembered the two high school juniors.

One mother of five who came to pay her respects said: "We don’t want to bury our children. Our children are to bury us. So we’re here to support them no matter what. And I want them to know that we… our condolences to all three families. Not just two but his parents, too are going through a lot."

Cranford hit-and-run suspect

What we don't know:

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office continues to investigate. Officials have not yet released the suspect’s name publicly.

Meanwhile, the families of Maria and Isabella say they are determined to ensure the case is not minimized as an accident. "We ask for your coverage to ensure Maria’s and Isabella’s stories are told, and that their memory lives on," the statement said.

Chief Christopher Battiloro

There has been growing speculation online about whether the suspect in the deadly Cranford crash is related to Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro.

In a statement, Battiloro confirmed the accused is not his son or part of his immediate family and made clear he does not condone the crime. "I do unequivocally condemn the actions of the accused, and like you, I demand that he face the consequences of his alleged actions in a court of law," he said, adding that he is grieving alongside his Cranford neighbors.

What's next:

The families will deliver a public statement Thursday, Oct. 2, at 7:45 p.m. in Union. FOX 5 NY will stream the event live.