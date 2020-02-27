CPS votes out Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day

article

This ship has sailed.

Chicago Public Schools is officially doing away with Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day, according to a report by Block Club Chicago.

The Board of Education approved of the name change during a Wednesday meeting.

Students will continue to get the day off, which is observed on the second Monday in October.

A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentum in some parts of the U.S.

Indigenous Peoples Day began to gel as an idea before the 500th anniversary of Columbus' first voyage to the Americas.

South Dakota began celebrating Native American Day on the second Monday of October in 1990. Berkeley, California, got rid of Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day in 1992.

But the gesture to recognize indigenous people rather than the man who opened the Americas to European domination also has prompted howls of outrage from some Italian-Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too.

CPS had celebrated both holidays until Wednesday's vote.