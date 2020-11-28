COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in NY, positivity rate nears 4%

article

The statewide coronavirus positivity rate in New York reached 3.98% on Saturday as the state's coronavirus numbers continue to rise.

In a tweet, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that an additional 6,063 positive coronavirus tests were reported on Friday. While the number was down from Thursday, which saw over 8,000 positive tests, the overall positivity rate increased again, aided by increases in the state's micro-cluster zones.

3,287 people were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, according to Cuomo, while another 42 people died.

Western New York’s positivity rate continued to be the highest in the state at 6.53%, according to the state figures.

"We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state," Governor Cuomo said in a press release. "It's up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread. Our micro-cluster strategy can target very small areas with restrictions, so the actions each of us take and the actions our neighbors take may seem small, but they make a big difference. New York has one of the nation's lowest infection rates and the nation's highest testing capacity, but it will take the vigilance of New Yorkers to get us through the holidays and through this pandemic."

