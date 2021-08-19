COVID-19 hospitalizations in NY hit highest number since May

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in New York currently stand at 1,937 as the delta variant continues to drive a major increase in cases across the state.

The current number of hospitalizations is the largest number since May 10, while the 5,138 positive tests was the first time the daily case count broke 5,000 since April, according to a statement by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"New Yorkers who have not yet received their vaccination are leaving themselves, their communities, and their loved ones at heightened risk of contracting COVID, especially with the ongoing spread of the Delta variant," Governor Cuomo said. "We have made so much progress thus far and now is not the time to rest. There are no more excuses - the vaccine is safe, effective and free. If you haven't already, now is the time get vaccinated as soon as possible."

U.S. health officials this week announced recommendations that all Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a sign-off by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from an evaluation on the safety and effectiveness of an extra dose.

President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden will receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots once eligible, as his administration turns to a new effort of offering the extra jabs to Americans in a major expansion of the already massive vaccination campaign.

A new study from the National Institutes of Health suggests that COVID-19 can have more of a severe impact on the lungs if the virus is transmitted through the air versus a contaminated surface, while the CDC is forecasting that the United States could start seeing more than 32,000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations a day as early as September.

