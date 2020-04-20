Couple lets nurse live in their travel trailer during pandemic

Kathleen McCormack, 28, spends her shifts as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital caring for COVID-19 patients.

McCormack, like many other health care workers, worries about exposing her family to the virus. And she poses an even greater risk because her mom, Ruthanne, has been sick with pneumonia for more than a month. She hoped to move into an apartment but had trouble finding one given the circumstances.

Now thanks to the kindness of complete strangers, McCormack has one less thing to worry about. Michael Walker, a Nassau County police officer, and his wife AnnMarie, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, decided to lend her their travel trailer for absolutely nothing in return.

"He brought it to my parents house, put it in our driveway and set it up--it's on electric, has water, heat," McCormack said. "It was amazing."

The camper is now in the driveway of McCormack's Rockville Centre home. She said she picked up additional shifts at another hospital because she said she can keep her distance from her family while continuing to help others.

"I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders," she said.

The Walkers posted their camper to Facebook marketplace for someone to buy so they could get a bigger one for their road trips. But they said the search was put on hold for a greater cause. They plan to have the trailer professionally cleaned and then sell it once McCormack is done.