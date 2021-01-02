Country singer Tyler Rich discovered a dead body on New Year's Eve: 'I'm broken over this'

article

Tyler Rich is opening up about the harrowing experience of coming across a dead man's body while out on a run.

The country singer, 34, took to Twitter on Friday to discuss how his 2020 ended with the shock of finding a corpse in a wooded area.

In a statement, Rich said he was 2.5 miles into his run at Chicopee State Park in Massachusetts when he "ran across a dam" and was "looking for a way to cut up the hill back to the path."

"I then saw what I thought was a young homeless man sleeping. He was on his stomach and had a bag tied around his foot and was faced down. ... After running around him, I felt bad for him, he was sleeping facedown and just looked like he was in a bad place," Rich wrote.

RELATED: Suspect still unfit for trial a year after Hanukkah stabbing

The singer said he then turned around to check on the man and realized he wasn't breathing.

Advertisement

"As I get around to the front of him, all I see is a lifeless face covered in blood. Everywhere. Looked like maybe shot, or blunt force. At this moment I freak out and sprint up the steep hill to try and find anyone with a phone to call police," he said.

Rich went on to say he called the cops. After arriving at the scene, authorities discovered a gun in one of the deceased man's hands, he revealed.

"It potentially could have been a suicide," Rich said. "Not that there is any type of thing that could help me cope with finding him like this."

Rich went on to call the 24 hours afterward "rough."

"Not the way I planned on closing out 2020. This will be an image & moment I’ll never forget. I need to shoutout first responders & our military that look death in the eye every day, and are able to continue to live their everyday lives," he tweeted.

On Saturday, the country star went on to reveal that he's since spoken to the mother of the victim and was torn over the similarities he had with him.

"I don't think anyone in the area could have found him that understood him quite like me. II really feel this was meant to be. I wish I got to meet him, have a beer with him, and talk about what was hurting him so much. I'm broken over this and I didn't even know him," Rich wrote.

"Hug your loved ones as tight as you can today."