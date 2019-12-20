Costumed characters invade Rockefeller Center

For lots of tourists, taking a selfie with Minnie Mouse or Elmo is part of the New York City experience. For others…. Not so much.

But when you walk through Times Square, it’s hard to avoid people dressed as various characters from pop culture taking pictures with people in exchange for money. Now, those characters are walking a few streets north, and a few avenues east.

Police say that a total of six people in costume were arrested near Rockefeller Center this week and last.

In 2016, the city created designated zones in Times Square where the characters can interact with tourists. There are no set zones at Rockefeller Center.

The people arrested are facing charges that include blocking pedestrian traffic and fraudulent accosting. If you’re thinking of wearing your costume in the area, police are warning that they are cracking down.