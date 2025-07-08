Cory Booker's new bill would force ICE agents to identify themselves

The Brief Sen. Cory Booker has introduced a new bill along with Sen. Alex Padilla that would require ICE agents to display visible ID. The VISIBLE Act was introduced by the Democratic senators on Tuesday. Republican leaders have slammed the proposal to unmask the enforcement officers.



Two Democratic U.S. Senators have proposed legislation that would require immigration enforcement officers to display clearly visible identification during public enforcement operations.

What we know:

The Visible Identification Standards for Immigration-Based Law Enforcement (VISIBLE) Act was introduced by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) on Tuesday.

Under the bill, Department of Homeland Security personnel, including Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, federal agents detailed to immigration operations, and deputized state or local officers, would be required to display clearly legible identification, including their agency name or initials and either their name or badge number, ensuring that it is not obscured by tactical gear or clothing.

Nonmedical face coverings, including masks and balaclavas, would also be prohibited.

However, the bill does not apply to covert or non-public operations, and does not prohibit face coverings when necessary for officer safety.

What they're saying:

The bill's sponsors say that the VISIBLE Act would "strengthen oversight, transparency, and accountability for the Trump Administration’s indiscriminate and alarming immigration enforcement tactics."

"For weeks, Americans have watched federal agents with no visible identification detain people off the streets and instill fear in communities across the country," Booker said. "Reports of individuals impersonating ICE officers have only increased the risk to public and officer safety. The lack of visible identification and uniform standards for immigration enforcement officers has created confusion, stoked fear, and undermined public trust in law enforcement."

The other side:

Last month, House Speaker Mike Johnson slammed the Democrats pushing for ICE agents to identify themselves, saying they are the same "people who mandated mask wearing for years in America" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"From the people who mandated mask wearing for years in America. It's absurd," Johnson told FOX News. "They need to back off of ICE and respect our agents and stop protesting against them. They're trying to uphold the rule of law, and they don't want to be targeted by Democrat activists. So I'm in favor of whatever protocol."

Dig deeper:

The bill comes amid growing reports that immigration enforcement officers have carried out public operations while wearing unmarked tactical gear, concealing clothing and face coverings.

"When federal immigration agents show up and pull someone off the street in plainclothes with their face obscured and no visible identification, it only escalates tensions and spreads fear while shielding federal agents from basic accountability," Padilla said.