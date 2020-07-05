Coronavirus shows no signs of weakening in the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down in the United States, with the virus infecting over 2.8M people since it began and killing over 129,000.

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases is on the rise in at least 36 states, with California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida all posting record numbers of new infections.

"If we see large outbreaks happening across communities, it's going to be very hard to keep schools open," said Ashish Jha, Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, speaking to FOX News Sunday.

Arizona also reported more than 3,000 hospitalizations on Sunday, the eighth consecutive day of record hospitalization numbers. ICU bed usage dropped slightly in the state but remained 89 percent full.

Meanwhile, Florida recorded more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to over 200,000 for the first time.

Advertisement

Hospitals in at least two counties in Texas are at full capacity this holiday weekend, with the state reporting a record daily increase of more than 8,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday. The surging number of infections prompting authorities to isssue a safety alert, asking residents to shelter in place.

At least 20 states are pausing or rolling back reopening efforts due to the surge in coronavirus cases, including California, Arizona, and Texas.