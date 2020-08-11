Coronavirus reportedly found on frozen food packaging in China

The novel coronavirus was found on the packaging of frozen seafood shipped from Ecuador to China, according to a report.

The shipment arrived from the city of Dalian, which recently fought a surge of cases, per Reuters. Three companies in the port city Yantai reportedly purchased the seafood.

Yantai city officials said the seafood came from an imported shipment that “landed” in Dalian but did not specify its origins, the outlet wrote.

Dalian customs officers found the novel virus on shrimp packaging from Ecuador in July, which prompted China to suspend imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers, per Reuters.

While some of the purchased seafood was processed for export, the rest was stored and has not yet entered the market, Yantai government officials reportedly said.

Officials sealed off the goods and those who handled the seafood were under quarantine and tested negative, the government said.

Advertisement

Read more at FoxNews.com