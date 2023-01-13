Latest coronavirus variant more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated

New York City health officials warn that the latest Omicron subvariant that is making up the majority of COVID-19 cases may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated than previous variants.

They say people who have already had COVID-19 might also be more likely to catch it again.

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 73% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in New York City. XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible form of COVID-19 that city health officials know of to date.

Despite the risk of catching the latest subvariant, city health officials are still asking people to get vaccinated and get the updated booster. They claim that is the best way to protect against hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Despite the new subvariant, city health data show that while hospitalizations for COVID-19 rose throughout November and December, they have rapidly declined in the new year.

COVID-19, flu, and RSV have been spreading in New York City this winter.

Health officials say that if you are sick, stay home. Do not go to work, and keep children who are sick home from day care and school.