Coronavirus pandemic has some NYC residents looking to the suburbs

The coronavirus pandemic and quarantine has made life difficult for people living in New York City, with little space to roam. As a result, real estate brokers say they have seen a major increase in people looking to leave New York City for life in the suburbs.

“There is a real fear that people have right now that’s translating into a desire to be outside the city,” said Richard Stoll with Murphy Realty in Kingston.

The interest is in suburbs north of the city, like the Hudson Valley.

“They are coming up from the city and are looking for homes where they can pay less money to get an entire home with a backyard for less than what they're paying for rent in New York City,” Stoll said.

The crush of people inside of the “City That Never Sleeps” was an appeal before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, it has become just one more thing for New Yorkers to worry about as they try to stay healthy, making the extra space in Upstate New York seem even more appealing.

“It’s everything, literally it’s everyone across the board,” said Stoll.