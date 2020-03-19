Coronavirus pandemic empties the streets of the 'City That Never Sleeps'

Ordinarily, places like Times Square or the Staten Island Ferry or the Bronx’s Grand Concourse would be teeming with people as temperatures rise and spring begins.

But now, with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation and officials reminding New Yorkers of the important of social distancing, once-busy parts of New York City are virtually empty, with coffee shops, restaurants and stores closed.

The decision to close restaurants throughout the city allows for locations to provide food take-out and delivery, but has forced many restaurants to shut up shop and left the industry reeling.

New York City saw the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reach 3,615 on Thursday, with over 5,000 in New York State as Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the city’s hospitals would run out of medical supplies in two to three weeks without federal intervention.

The city is setting up COVID-19 assessment and testing centers at multiple sites throughout the city, as it expects a surge of patients in the coming weeks.