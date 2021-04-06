LI police want to find man who exposed himself to girls near high school

article

Police are asking anyone with information about a man who exposed himself to girls near a high school on Long Island to contact them.

Three, 16-year-old students were walking to Calhoun High School in Merrick on March 25 at about 11:05 a.m. when they noticed a black or Hispanic man with his genitals exposed and standing near a white Chevy Express Van, said police.

The girls soon reached the school where they told administrators about the incident. Police were called.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The Nassau County Police Detectives 1st Squad ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 516-573-6153. All callers can remain anonymous.