Cops search for man who set two cars on fire in Brooklyn

Police want to find the man who intentionally set fire to two parked vehicles in Williamsburg.

The incident occurred on June 2 at about 4:30 a.m. The man is seen in security camera video igniting something along the ground near the driver's side door in the area of Devoe Street and Olive Street. The suspect ignited a second car, according to police, before taking off on foot.

Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time.

The suspect is described as a male with a mask over his face, a jacket, pants, sneakers and wearing a dark-colored backpack.

If you have any information about the suspect contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.