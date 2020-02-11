Expand / Collapse search

Cops search for drivers on all-terrain vehicles that tore up lawn

Suffolk County
Suffolk County police want to find the drivers of four all-terrain vehicles that tore up the front lawn of a home in Deer Park.

NEW YORK - Suffolk County police want to find the drivers of four all-terrain vehicles that tore up the front lawn of a home in Deer Park.

Video of the incident at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 was released by police.

The drivers could be seen doing donuts in front of a home on Nantucket Lane.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the drivers should contact 1-800-220-TIPS.

