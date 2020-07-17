Cops search for baby taken by parents with no legal rights to child

The NYPD is looking for a week-old baby and his biological parents after he was taken by them despite not having legal rights to the child.

Kayden Wilcox-George was last seen leaving NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem at about 4:30 p.m. on July 10, the day he was born.

Police want to find Destinee Wilcox, 21, and Akino George, 34, of 55 East 110th Street. Cops say Wilcox does not have parental rights to the child.

Anyone with information about the child or his parents is encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.