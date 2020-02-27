Cops pull woman from burning car in Connecticut

Police officers in Fairfield County, Connecticut, saved a woman from a burning car early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officer Kathleen Ramirez saw a car flipped on its side and on fire on Chopsey Hill Road in Bridgeport around 4:15 a.m. She sprang into action and tried to pull the woman out but couldn't reach her.

Minutes later, Sgt. Joaquim DeBarros and other officers arrived to help.

DeBarros' body camera activated and captured video of the tense and brave rescue. It shows officers push the still-burning car back upright, smash a window with a metal baton, and then pull the woman out.

Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez released a statement praising the officers.

"I am very proud of these officers and the way they worked as a team," Perez said. "The members of this department go above and beyond daily with the job of protecting our great community in an effort to ensure everyone goes home to their loved ones at the end of the day."

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

The woman's condition is not known at this time.