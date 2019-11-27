Cops hunt gunman, 3 others in connection with wild Bronx street shooting

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the gunman and three persons of interest in connection with a shooting in the Bronx that injured five people including two boys.

The incident occurred near East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose section just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Video from CitizenApp shows dozens of people on the street in the aftermath of the shooting.

The gunman fled east on East 151st Street.

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and left leg. Police later discovered a 14-year-old boy shot in the buttocks opposite Courtlandt Avenue. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and leg. A 36-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks. And, a 20-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, according to police.

The 36-year-old victim is related to the 10-year-old boy.

None of the injuries was said to be life-threatening and all of the injured vwere taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

The gunman is described by police as having a dark complexion. He was wearing black sneakers, blue jeans, a blue jacket and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

The persons of interest who were in the company of the gunman are wanted for questioning. They are described as follows:

Individual #1: Male, dark complexion, medium build. He last seen wearing a fur collared jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a black knit cap.

Individual #2: Male, dark complexion, thin build. He last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black sneakers.

Individual #3: Male, dark complexion, medium build. He last seen wearing a black jacket with a red letter 'C' on the front, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

