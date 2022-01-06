Cop rescues dog from partially frozen lake in New York

A police officer in western New York who'd recently been commended for saving a woman from a burning house turned on the heroics again on Wednesday when he saved a dog that had fallen into the icy water of a partially frozen lake.

A 10-month-old Labrador retriever named Kona ran onto the ice when a flock of geese landed in the middle of Bonds Lake in Lewiston, according to her owner. She then fell into the water where the ice shelf ended.

"Although she is a strong swimmer, there was zero chance of her getting back out onto the ice and she began to panic and tire quickly," according to the owner.

The dog owner then called 911, prompting police officers to respond. The Lewiston Police Department released body-camera video footage that shows Officer Jon Smith racing to help the struggling pup.

"Officer Smith arrived at Bonds Lake after a dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped in the water about 50 yards from shore," police wrote in a Facebook post. "Without hesitation he removed his equipment and went in after him, bringing him safely back to land and reuniting him with his owner."

The video shows Smith taking short steps on the ice to make his way to the dog. He then gets down on his hands and knees and pulls Kona out of the water and onto the ice, the video shows.

"Kona and I and everybody that loves her are extremely grateful for his selflessness and courage. You should be proud to have Officer Jon Smith as a member of the Lewiston Police Department," the owner wrote in an email to police after the ordeal was over. "His professionalism and bravery should be applauded. I have witnessed countless acts of selfless heroism, Officer Jon Smith’s actions rank high in my book."

Lewiston is a town just north of Niagara Falls.

With Storyful.