Cop involved in deadly crash released from custody

The NYPD officer who is accused of driving drunk in a deadly crash was released from police custody Monday after a hearing in Brooklyn criminal court Monday.

Rohan Shaw, 47, was off-duty and drunk at the wheel of a Nissan when he struck a Mazda, killing a passenger on Sunday at about 5 a.m., said police.

Joanna Dixon was 23 years old.

The case against Shaw was deferred pending further prosecution, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney's office.

The collision along Foster Avenue and East 55th Street in East Flatbush injured a 22-year-old woman who was also a passenger of the Mazda. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

Shaw initially faced several charges including vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, speed violation and DWAI alcohol.

The driver of the vehicle ran off. Police are searching for that person.

Anyone with information about the driver is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

www.CrimeStoppers.com

Twitter: @NYPDTips

All calls/text are kept confidential.