Construction crane collapses onto Queens building, store

A construction crane at the site of a two-story building going up in Astoria fell onto the building and a store Friday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident at 35-01 36th Avenue, according to the Dept. of Buildings.

Video from the scene shows the boom of the crane toppled over a construction shed and the cab of the vehicle sitting, elevated on the edge of its wheels. The crane also landed on an electrical supply store behind the building under construction.

"When we got here, fortunately, the crane operator was out of the truck," said a fire official on the scene. "We got a report that there were only two workers inside the building under construction. They were also removed."

DOB inspectors were on-site and the investigation was ongoing. There were no reports of injuries.

Advertisement

"I saw the truck about 20 feet up in the air. The crane had fallen back almost half the block into the construction pit," witness Melissa Trott told the NY Daily News. "I heard an enormous boom and as soon as I walked up to the corner I saw a bunch of construction workers staring in complete silence."