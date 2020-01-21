Conor McGregor calls President Trump 'phenomenal'

article

Fresh off a championship-winning fight over the weekend, UFC fighter Conor McGregor praised President Donald Trump on Twitter.

In a response to President Trump’s tweet marking the third anniversary of his inauguration, McGregor said "Phenomenal President" and said he might be one of the best presidents ever.

McGregor continued, "He sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet (sic)."

McGregor needed only 40 seconds to beat Donald Cerrone in UFC 246 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. He last won a UFC fight in November 2016 before a series of missteps in and out of the ring.