Connecticut company wins best bottled water award at international tasting contest

An Ohio water district has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest.

Montpelier, Ohio, took home first place for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 32nd annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia. It beat out last year's winner, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which placed second. Another California entry, the Mission Springs Water District, was third.

All three have won the gold medal previously.

"The consistency in winners from year to year with different panels of judges validates the choices," water expert Arthur von Wiesenberger said in a statement. "It also speaks to the impressively high caliber of the waters entered."

The top bottled water award went to Vortex Energy of Meriden, Connecticut. Halstead Springs of Speedwell, Tennessee, finished second and there was a tie for third between Asagiri no Shizuku of Shizuka, Japan, and Smeraldina Still Water of Sardinia, Italy.

The sparkling water gold medal went to Big West Sparkling Spring Water of Victoria, Australia.

Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste. Nine judges chose from among entries in 16 states, three Canadian provinces and eight other countries.

Waters use a win in Berkeley Springs for bragging rights and often redesign their labels to include the gold, silver, or bronze medal. Over a dozen entrants in the 2022 contest sported a medal decorated label.

Here are all the rankings:

Best Municipal Water – 2022

1st – Village of Montpelier, OH

2nd – Metropolitan Water District of Southern CA

3rd – Mission Springs Water District, Desert Hot Springs, CA

4th — Fort Wayne, IN

5th – Hamilton, OH

Best Non-carbonated Water – 2022

1st – Vortex Energy, Meriden, CT

2nd – Halstead Springs, Speedwell, TN

Tie 3rd – Asagiri no Shizuku, Shizuka, Japan

Tie 3rd – Smeraldina Still Water, Sardinia, Italy

Tie 4th – Theoni Natural Mineral Water, Karditsa, Greece

Tie 4th – Grand Springs Spring Water, Alton, VA

Best Sparkling Water – 2022

1st – Big Wet Sparkling Spring Water, Victoria, Australia

Tie 2nd – Boston Clear Water, Lynnfield, MA

Tie 2nd – Vortex Energy, Meriden, CT

3rd – Aqua To Go Sparkling Natural Spring Water, Victoria, Australia

4th – Antipodes Water, Otakiri, Whakatane, New Zealand

Best Purified Drinking Water – 2022

1st – Ophora Hyper-Oxygenated Water, Santa Barbara, CA

2nd – Hamilton On Tap, Hamilton, OH

3rd – Lesage Natural, Lesage, WV

People’s Choice Package Design – 2022

1st – Hawaiian Springs Natural Artesian Water, Kea’au, HI

2nd – Antipodes Water, Otakiri, Whakatane, New Zealand

3rd – Babinda Springs, Babinda, Queensland, Australia

4th – Svalbarði Polar Iceberg Water Jade Edition, Longyearbyen, Norway

5th – Smeraldina Water, Sardinia, Italy

With the Associated Press