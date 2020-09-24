Connecticut targets October 8 for Phase 3 reopening

article

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday that October 8 is the target date for Phase 3 of the state’s reopening efforts.

Phase 3 will allow restaurants, personal services like hair salons and barbershops, and libraries to increase their indoor capacity from 50 percent to 75 percent.

Outdoor event venues will be allowed to increase capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent, and indoor performing arts venues will be able to open at 50 percent capacity, as long as people inside are wearing masks and obeying social distancing.

Bars and nightclubs in the state will remain closed, however, and it is still unknown when they will be allowed to reopen.

During Phase 3 of reopening, private social and recreational gatherings will still be capped at 25 people for indoor events, and outdoor events will be capped at 150 people.

Graduations and religious ceremonies will be able to be held indoors at 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of 200 people, while outdoors a 50 percent capacity or six-foot spacing must be observed.