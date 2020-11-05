Connecticut residents are urged to stay home at night

article

Health officials in Connecticut are asking people to stay home at night in order to fight the rising cases of COVID-19.

Acting Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford on Thursday issued an advisory to state residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus. The advisory doesn't apply to essential workers who need to leave the house to get to their jobs and anyone who needs to get either medical care or buy medical supplies, groceries, or food in an emergency.

Since Sept. 20, the rolling number of new COVID-19 cases over a two-week period has nearly tripled, according to the Health Department. In that same span, the average daily case rate surged to 14 per 100,000 residents from 5.1 per 100,000.

The voluntary curfew goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, to coincide with the governor's executive order that restores some restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

"We are putting in these restrictions on a statewide basis now to make sure we don't have to do more severe things later," Gov. Ned Lamont said on Monday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement

Restaurants' indoor capacity limit will revert back to 50%, down from 75%, with eight people maximum per table. The establishments also will have to close by 9:30 p.m. but can continue takeout and delivery past that time.

Religious gatherings will remain limited to 50% of a building's capacity, but the restriction on the number of people will decrease from 200 to 100.

The capacity limits for personal services, such as hair salons, will remain at 75%. Performing arts and movie theaters will be limited to 100 people. Event venues will be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

With The Associated Press