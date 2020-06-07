Connecticut releases rules reopening businesses must follow in Phase Two

article

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has unveiled the rules that businesses planning to open when Phase Two begins on Wednesday, June 17 will have to follow.

Businesses that will be allowed to reopen in Connecticut during Phase Two include:

Amusement Parks

Hotels/Lodging

Indoor dining

Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums

Indoor recreation (e.g., bowling, movie theaters, etc.)

Libraries

Outdoor events

Personal services (e.g., nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)

Sports and fitness facilities (e.g., gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)

Most businesses that reopen will be allowed to operate at a capacity limit of 50% and have to obey strict cleaning and disinfection protocols. Facemasks will still be expected to be worn in public at all times, while social gatherings will be restricted.

The rules also ask that those who can work from home should continue to do so, and those in groups at higher risk from the coronavirus and those over the age of 65 should continue to stay safe and stay home.

Any businesses looking to reopen during Phase Two must use the state’s self-certification website to certify that they are in compliance with the rules for reopening.