Connecticut Lottery releases $50 scratch-off: Here's the jackpot

Updated 3:37PM
A used scratch card lottery is seen on a street. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CONNECTICUT - With a 1 in 2.38 chance to win, would you buy a $50 scratcher? 

Now, for 50 bucks, Connecticuters can try their chance at winning $4 million in the new $4,000,000 Fortune scratch off.

The Connecticut Lottery announced the new tickets Tuesday and said that sales would begin this week. 

The tickets will feature holiday and winter-themed games for the season.

This is the most expensive ticket the state has seen. 

CLC previously offered instant game tickets ranging from $1 to $30.

Connecticut joins 21 other states that offer tickets between $50 and $100. 

The game is said to feature better odds and a hefty payout. 