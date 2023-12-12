Connecticut Lottery releases $50 scratch-off: Here's the jackpot
CONNECTICUT - With a 1 in 2.38 chance to win, would you buy a $50 scratcher?
Now, for 50 bucks, Connecticuters can try their chance at winning $4 million in the new $4,000,000 Fortune scratch off.
The Connecticut Lottery announced the new tickets Tuesday and said that sales would begin this week.
The tickets will feature holiday and winter-themed games for the season.
This is the most expensive ticket the state has seen.
CLC previously offered instant game tickets ranging from $1 to $30.
Connecticut joins 21 other states that offer tickets between $50 and $100.
The game is said to feature better odds and a hefty payout.