Customer wins $10M lottery twice at Brooklyn convenience store

There’s a noticeable buzz in the lottery line at Amoco convenience store in East Flatbush, Brooklyn since Wayne Murray won his second $10 million lottery there earlier this month.

Customers like Robert Archer are looking for that success to rub off on them through the right scratch-off.

"Can you please press that golden buzzer because I want to be the next millionaire," Cleopatra Best jokingly asked the store's clerk.

That's a request Onias Aslam has gotten all week long from customers making their way there from all over.

"There have been customers coming from Queens to play here thinking they’re going to win something because they think this is a lucky store for them," Aslam told FOX 5 NY.

He speaks to Murray all the time, telling FOX 5 NY since cashing out on more than $6.1 million dollars, he’s been wanting to remain discreet about his newly found fortune.

"That person, he spends a lot of money on the tickets as well. If anybody deserves to win, in my opinion, it’s that guy," Aslam shared.

The two big wins from the same countertop are million-dollar sources of optimism and inspiration that perhaps we can all get lucky, maybe even twice.

"Don’t worry, you’ll be interviewing me soon," Best told FOX 5 NY.

"The fix is in here, I don’t know. So, let’s see maybe I can cash in too. Let's see what happens," another customer added.

Since the second winning ticket was announced, the lotto line has been rolling consistently and that has something to do with the perception of luck in the store.

Many customers are hoping they’ll be the next ones to cash out on a winning ticket or two.