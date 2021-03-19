Connecticut lifts capacity limits on businesses, restaurants

Beginning Friday, Connecticut has become the first state in our area to lift capacity limits on restaurants, retail businesses, libraries, beauty salons, gyms, museums, office spaces, and houses of worship. All of these spaces can now allow capacity to reach 100%.

The loosening of capacity restrictions doesn’t mean that coronavirus protocols go away though. Restaurants still have an 11 p.m. curfew in place, face masks are required in all indoor spaces and tables must remain 6 feet apart.

"As much as this is a great step that restaurants are taking it going towards the full capacity going towards full capacity, you want to make people feel comfortable getting that close to somebody," said Rui Correia, who owns Greenwich restaurant Douro.

Also Friday, the state of Connecticut made even more strides in the fight against COVID. Governor Ned Lamont expanded vaccine eligibility allowing residents as young as 45 to get a shot.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!