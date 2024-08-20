Watch: Connecticut home collapses amid historic flooding
A house in Connecticut gave away and collapsed Monday after enduring flash flooding over the weekend, with many people calling the story "historic" and "unprecedented."
The dramatic video was captured by Christopher Hofmann. It showed the blue house in Oxford crumbling to the ground, followed by more video of washed out roads.
The home's debris was then swept up in the rushing water.
Local news outlets reported that those who live in the home are safe.
RELATED: Flooding in CT: Cleanup begins after torrential rain leaves deadly trail of destruction
"I got my son’s teddy bear … we didn’t think it would come to this," Randi Marcucio, the homeowner and single mother told WTNH.
A GoFundMe has been created to help Marcucio and her three-year-old son.
Tragically, officials said the flooding took the lives of two other residents who were swept away by the flood.