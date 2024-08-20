Watch: Connecticut home collapses amid historic flooding

The Brief A house in Oxford, Connecticut, collapsed due to flash flooding, with dramatic footage capturing the moment as the structure was swept away by rushing water. The homeowner, Randi Marcucio, and her three-year-old son are safe, and a GoFundMe has been created to help them recover from the devastating loss. The flooding claimed the lives of two other residents, marking the event as both tragic and unprecedented for the area.



A house in Connecticut gave away and collapsed Monday after enduring flash flooding over the weekend, with many people calling the story "historic" and "unprecedented."

The dramatic video was captured by Christopher Hofmann. It showed the blue house in Oxford crumbling to the ground, followed by more video of washed out roads.

The home's debris was then swept up in the rushing water.

Local news outlets reported that those who live in the home are safe.

RELATED: Flooding in CT: Cleanup begins after torrential rain leaves deadly trail of destruction

"I got my son’s teddy bear … we didn’t think it would come to this," Randi Marcucio, the homeowner and single mother told WTNH.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Marcucio and her three-year-old son.

Tragically, officials said the flooding took the lives of two other residents who were swept away by the flood.