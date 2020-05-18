Connecticut delays haircuts until June

article

That haircut will have to wait. Salons and barbershops across Connecticut are not being allowed to reopen on Wednesday after all.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that Connecticut is now aligning its plans with neighboring Rhode Island to reopen hair salons and barbershops sometime in early June. The target date is June 1st.

Lamont said the decision came after having extensive discussions with the shop owners and employees. He said it's in everyone's best interest to have some additional preparation time.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from many owners and employees, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made,” Lamont said in a written statement.

Over the weekend, the Connecticut Beauty Association, which has more than 3,600 members, expressed concerns for members' safety given Wednesday's planned reopening. CBA noted the industry is comprised of more than 90% women, many of whom are responsible for homeschooling their children.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a fellow Democrat, said in a written statement that she understands how hard the pandemic has been on close-contact businesses like hair salons and barbershops.

Advertisement

"We’re working around the clock to get you back to work quickly and safely,” she said.

Connecticut still plans on Wednesday to begin the gradual, multi-stage process of lifting restrictions on businesses and activities, including allowing limited outdoor dining at restaurants. Retail establishments, outdoor exhibits at zoos and museums, outdoor recreation and university research programs will also be allowed to open with detailed, social distancing restrictions.

With the Associated Press