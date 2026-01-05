NYC, Long Island transit projects that congestion pricing revenue is funding

The Brief Year two of congestion pricing in New York has officially begun, and with it comes more plans to improve the state's public transit system. New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted about the success of congestion pricing, adding that more improvements are to come as a result of the incoming revenue.



Year two of congestion pricing in New York has officially begun, and with it comes more plans to improve the state's public transit system.

Congestion pricing, year 2

What we know:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted about the success of congestion pricing, adding that more improvements are to come as a result of the incoming revenue.

The governor mentioned that the "next stop" of the plan will include:

300 new cars for the Metro-North and LIRR

435 more subway cars

23 newly accessible subway stations

Over $1B to modernize signals on the A and C lines

Phase two of the Second Avenue Subway

JUMP TO: Metro-North, LIRR cars | Subway cars | Accessible subway stations | Modernize A and C lines | Second Avenue Subway phase two

Local perspective:

The MTA approved the purchase of 316 M-9A cars on June 23, 2025.

Over 150 of these cars will be allocated to the LIRR; the other 156 will be allocated to the Metro-North Railroad.

(MTA)

The M-9A cars feature glass windows, USB charging ports and automatic doors for bathrooms. They will first enter passenger service in 2030.

The order for 435 additional subway cars was approved by the MTA in December 2024.

This order would bring the total number of R211 subway cars to 1,610 – these cars come equipped with subway car cameras and digital displays.

The first R211A train to operate on the B line goes in service on Monday, Jul 21, 2025 at the Brighton Beach station. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

Delivery is expected to begin in 2027.

Hochul announced at the end of last year that the MTA had completed 10 accessibility projects in 2025.

"By securing historic investment to upgrade our transit system through congestion pricing and the MTA’s Capital Plan, we are taking our efforts to deliver a fully accessible transit system to the next level," Hochul said.

The projects were completed at the following stations:

Bay Ridge-95 St R

Church Av B, Q

Woodhaven Blvd J, Z

Northern Blvd M, R

Westchester Sq-East Tremont Av 6

Mosholu Pkwy 4

Borough Hall 4, 5

St. Albans LIRR

Laurelton LIRR

Locust Manor LIRR

Over 20 subway stations are now slated for accessibility upgrades:

3 Av-138 St 6

Brook Av 6

Wakefield-241 St 2

18 Av D

Gates Av J, Z

Hoyt-Schermerhorn A, C, G

Jefferson St L

Kings Hwy N

Neptune Av F

Nostrand Av A, C

110 St 6

145 St A, C, B, D

168 St 1

42 St-Bryant Park B, D, F, M

5 Av 7

59 St 4,5,6

7 Av B, D, E

Delancey St-Essex St F, J, Z, M

Lexington Av/59 St N, R, W

Briarwood E, F

Parsons Blvd F

Clifton SIR

Also announced in December of last year was the advancement of $1.75B in funding to modernize the subway signals on the A and C lines.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2025/04/23: The C train seen at a subway station in Manhattan. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Almost one year since implementation, the list of improvements funded by congestion pricing keeps growing," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. "These latest projects mean that riders on the A and C will get faster and more reliable service and less time being delayed by old signals."

The initial phase of the Second Avenue Subway, which opened on Jan. 1, 2017, extended the Q line from 63rd St. to 96th St. and added stations at 72nd St. and 86th St.

Phase two of the project will extend the line once again, this time to 125th Street.

(MTA)

The project is on schedule with a service date of September 2032, and the budget is being partially funded by congestion pricing revenue.