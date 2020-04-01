Confirmed COVID-19 cases in US pass 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins



The number of confirmed cases in the United States of the novel coronavirus was 203,608 on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centers.

MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world



In the United States, over 4,300 have died. More than 8,300 have recovered.

On Tuesday, White House coronavirus task force officials warned that the U.S. could see 100,000 to 240,000 total deaths from COVID-19 as the pandemic accelerates.

RELATED: Trump: 'Very painful 2 weeks' ahead as White House projects 100K to 240K total US deaths from COVID-19

"This is going to be a very, very painful two weeks," President Donald Trump said Tuesday in a coronavirus task force press briefing from the White House, marking a notable change in tone in his view of the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping across the United States, inundating hospitals.

Dr. Deborah Birx discussed models that showed how without mitigation efforts, the projected death count in the U.S. was between 1.5 and 2.2 million. With effective mitigation efforts, Birx said those numbers could drop to between 100,000 and 240,000, which was still "too much," she noted.

There are more than 900,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with over 45,00 deaths and 190,000 recoveries.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates



The confirmed count comes days after President Donald Trump announced that social distancing guidelines would extend until the end of April.

Advertisement

New York City is the current epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, where there have been more than 1,900 confirmed deaths.

Across the country, states and cities have issued stay-at-home and shelter in place orders in attempts to impede the spread of the virus.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.