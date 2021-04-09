Coney Island's amusement parks reopen after a year

article

The fun is back on the boardwalk on Coney Island after more than a year.

Luna Park and Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park will reopen for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rides will start running on Friday but the amusement parks will have to take certain COVID-19 precautions.

Occupancy will be limited to 33% of park capacity. All guests and staff will be required to wear masks. Social distancing will be encouraged.

Luna Park requires reservations for 2 hours of unlimited access. It will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during April.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to be at the Wonder Wheel at about 10:30 a.m. to cut the ceremonial ribbon to reopen the attraction.

Deno's will hold a blessing of the rids at 11 a.m. on Friday. The park will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. -6 p.m. during April and May.

