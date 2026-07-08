Man arrested for July 4 shooting on Coney Island, charged with attempted murder

The Brief Robert Smith has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder. Smith is accused of shooting eight people, including four children on Coney Island on July 4. The children injured ranged in age from 4 through 14. A 21-year-old woman was also still in the hospital as recently as Monday.



Police arrested a man accused of open firing at a barbecue on Coney Island on July 4, the NYPD announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Robert Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, according to officials.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Independence Day, in the courtyard of a building near West 30th Street and Surf Avenue.

Police said a man in a ski mask opened fire at a family barbecue.

A total of eight victims were hospitalized, including four boys aged 6, 7, 12 and 14. As of Monday, a 21-year-old woman was still in the hospital.

What we don't know:

The NYPD is still investigating a motive for the shooting. Police said they are looking into whether the July 4 shooting could be connected to a murder that happened in the same block earlier in the week.