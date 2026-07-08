Man arrested for July 4 shooting on Coney Island, charged with attempted murder
NEW YORK - Police arrested a man accused of open firing at a barbecue on Coney Island on July 4, the NYPD announced Wednesday.
What we know:
Robert Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, according to officials.
The backstory:
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Independence Day, in the courtyard of a building near West 30th Street and Surf Avenue.
Police said a man in a ski mask opened fire at a family barbecue.
A total of eight victims were hospitalized, including four boys aged 6, 7, 12 and 14. As of Monday, a 21-year-old woman was still in the hospital.
What we don't know:
The NYPD is still investigating a motive for the shooting. Police said they are looking into whether the July 4 shooting could be connected to a murder that happened in the same block earlier in the week.
The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD and previous FOX 5 NY reports.