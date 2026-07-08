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Man arrested for July 4 shooting on Coney Island, charged with attempted murder

By
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 8, 2026 5:08 PM EDT
Published July 8, 2026 5:08 PM EDT
Search for gunman who shot 8 people at barbecue in Coney Island
Search for gunman who shot 8 people at barbecue in Coney Island

Search for gunman who shot 8 people at barbecue in Coney Island

A manhunt is underway in Brooklyn after a masked gunman opened fire on a backyard gathering late Saturday night, injuring eight people, including four children.

The Brief

    • Robert Smith has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.
    • Smith is accused of shooting eight people, including four children on Coney Island on July 4.
    • The children injured ranged in age from 4 through 14. A 21-year-old woman was also still in the hospital as recently as Monday.

NEW YORK - Police arrested a man accused of open firing at a barbecue on Coney Island on July 4, the NYPD announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Robert Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, according to officials.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Independence Day, in the courtyard of a building near West 30th Street and Surf Avenue.

Police said a man in a ski mask opened fire at a family barbecue. 

A total of eight victims were hospitalized, including four boys aged 6, 7, 12 and 14. As of Monday, a 21-year-old woman was still in the hospital.

What we don't know:

The NYPD is still investigating a motive for the shooting. Police said they are looking into whether the July 4 shooting could be connected to a murder that happened in the same block earlier in the week.

The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD and previous FOX 5 NY reports.

Crime and Public SafetyConey Island