ConEd prepares for summer amid COVID-19 pandemic

Con Edison was heavily criticized last summer when heat waves and high energy use caused extensive blackouts across the city.

This year, with most public pools and beaches still off-limits, New Yorkers will have to rely on their air conditioning to get them through the summer, and with an expected increase in power demands in residential areas, ConEd says it is prepared to make sure everyone stays cool.

“We’ve done all we can to prepare,” said Allan Drury, the Media Relations Spokesman for ConEd. “We do expect an increase in residential neighborhoods and if we have power issues in a neighborhood we can take special steps, we can reduce the voltage in the area, which does not have a big impact on service.”

Drury says ConEd is ready for whatever the summer of 2020 might bring.

“No utility would say at the start of summer that there’s not going to be any outages,” Drury said. “We’re prepared for a typically hot New York summer and we feel we are ready, our system is very reliable.”

ConEd came under significant criticism last summer after a blackout left many people in New York City without power in July. Now, the company is promising that it has invested in improvements and new infrastructure.

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman however has his doubts about how well ConEd will perform for its customers this summer.

“Given, unfortunately, ConEd’s track record I think a lot of us have reason to be concerned, especially now that more folks are working from home,” said Hoylman.

Hoylman says he is willing to give ConEd the benefit of the doubt.

“I am concerned that history might repeat itself, I take ConEd at its word right now that they’re prepared,” Hoylman said.

Meanwhile, ConEd says that customers must do their part to help, like not running air conditioning on high during peak times, preparing for an outage by having a lights-out kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, and a portable charger for cell phone and computers ready.

They also want you to stay informed, so you can be ready if a power outage happens in your neighborhood.