ConEd calls for energy conservation due to extreme cold

ConEd is asking its customers to conserve energy due to increased demands as an arctic chill settles over the region through Tuesday.

The utility says increased demand from over 4 million customers in the New York area is putting strain on interstate pipelines.

National Grid is also asking all natural gas customers in the area to reduce usage.

"Due to extreme cold & increased demand, @ConEdison & @nationalgridus are urging customers to conserve natural gas — if safe to do so — through tomorrow afternoon," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet.

The companies are suggesting setting thermostats to the lowest comfortable temperature, using appliances only as needed, turning off lights in unoccupied rooms, and making sure heating vents are not blocked by furniture or anything else that could obstruct the flow of heat.