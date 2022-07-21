ConEd asking customers in Queens to conserve energy

article

Con Edison is asking customers in parts of Queens to conserve energy as the city swelters through a potentially record-breaking heat wave.

The company is reducing voltage by 8 percent while crews repair equipment in Corona, Elmhurst, Fresh Meadows, Jamaica Estates, Oakland Gardens, Hollis Hills, Kew Gardens, Pomonok and Hillcrest. The area has about 84,900 customers.

ConEd says customers should try to limit unnecessary use of air conditioning and avoid using appliances like washers, dryers and microwaves until the repairs are completed. Customers with two air conditioners are being asked to use only one and set it to the highest comfortable temperature.

The equipment problems in those neighborhoods are not expected to have an effect on the rest of the Con Edison system.