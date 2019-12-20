Concerns over the future of NYC's independent theater scene

Not too far off the beaten path, nestled in the heart of Long Island City, is an Off-Off Broadway theatre called, “The Secret Theatre.”

While the independent theatre has a whole lot to offer, Richard Mazda, Founder and Artistic Director, tells Fox 5 News it’s struggling to stay afloat.

“We are probably the only independent theatre that doesn’t get grants from the city, even though we do a full service, all kinds of stuff,” Mazda says.

Small theaters help local neighborhoods and their businesses thrive, and can give people a more affordable alternative to Broadway shows.

According to a new study by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, the small theatre industry supports about 8,400 full-time jobs and generates 1.3 billion dollars in economic output.

“They might seem like these cute community productions. But they’re really having a tremendous impact both creatively, economically, and in terms of jobs,” Anne Del Castillo, Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment says.

However, rising rent and operating costs could eventually lead to a final curtain call for some, including Mazda.

The Secret Theatre’s last production, Rent, went off without a hitch, but regardless of having an almost sold out run, the theatre only broke even, leaving no money to put towards other projects.

“If you do the math and then you think about the rent for the theatre, the lights, the heat, paying actors paying the director, there’s no money left,” Mazda adds.

For now, at least, the show must go on.

The Secret Theatre’s production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” runs from now through early January.

As for what the future holds, that still remains uncertain.