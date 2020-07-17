Con Edison prepared for New York City’s first heat wave

article

With temperatures expected to soar above 90 degrees this weekend, Con Edison is preparing for a major increase in demand for electricity across New York City as people try to stay cool.

With the coming days also expected to bring thunderstorms through the region, the possibility of outages has the utility mobilizing staff to prevent any more major outages, like the July 2019 blackout that left a significant portion of Manhattan left without power.

If storms should knock down any power lines, the company is urging the public to stay away from any downed wires and to call their local police department or 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633) to report them.

The company is also urging customers to save money by using energy wisely and recommending the following steps:

Make sure air conditioner filters are clean so the units will run at peak efficiency;

Set thermostats to the highest comfortable temperature. Each degree lower increases cooling costs;

If you have a room air-conditioning unit, close off the rooms not being used; if you have central air, block the vents in unused or vacant rooms;

To reduce heat and moisture in your home, run appliances such as ovens, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers in the early morning or late at night when it’s generally cooler outside. Use a microwave to cook, if possible;

Keep shades, blinds and curtains closed. About 40 percent of unwanted heat comes through windows. Simply drawing blinds and curtains, which act as a layer of insulation, can reduce heat in your apartment or home;

Turn off air conditioners, lights and other appliances when not at home and use a timer to turn on your air conditioner about a half-hour before arriving home.

