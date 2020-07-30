Con Edison asks residents in parts of NYC to conserve power

More than 96,000 Con Edison customers in parts of Brooklyn are asked to conserve power Thursday as an issue with the power grid is impacting several neighborhoods.

The utility has reduced voltage by eight percent in the area bounded on the north by Third Street and Fourth Street, by the Narrows and Gravesend Bay on the south, by Fort Hamilton Parkway and Fifth Avenue on the east and by Gowanus Bay and the Narrows on the west to protect equipment and maintain service as crews make repairs.

"I really want to urge people to act quickly," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We've got to protect our electricity supply for all New Yorkers. We got to make sure we avoid any disruptions in our electricity."

Residents in Bay Ridge, Fort Hamilton, South Park Slope, Greenwood and Sunset Park are asked to reduce their use of electricity.

Con Ed customers in Carroll Gardens, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Kensington, Flatbush, Dyker Heights, Borough Park and Bensonhurst are also impacted by the reduction in voltage, according to the utility.

Other parts of New York City are not affected.

Residents are asked not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until crews complete repairs. The company also asks customers to limit the unnecessary use of air conditioning. If you have two air conditioners, use only one and set it to the highest comfortable temperature.

Con Edison says customers can report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage, or on the mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).