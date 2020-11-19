Company will pay you $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love holiday movies? This may be the perfect job for you.
Reviews.org is looking for a Chief Holiday Cheermeister who will watch 25 Christmas movies of your choice in 25 days.
The best part: you'll get paid $2,500!
"Does the sound of jingle bells warm your heart? Have you always wanted a ticket to the Polar Express? Did you start celebrating Christmas on November 1 (or, let’s be real, probably before that)?" the company asked. "If you’re the type of person who watches holiday movies year-round, we want to hire you!"
The person who lands the jobs will have to fill out a short post-movie survey, describing if it gave you a sense of nostalgia or holiday cheer.
In addition to the $2,500 (and getting to sit in your Christmas-themed jammies while 'working'), you'll get gift cards to cover a one-year subscription to the following streaming services:
- Netflix
- Hulu
- Disney+
- Amazon Prime
- HBO Max
- Apple TV+
- Hallmark Movies Now
"And you get unlimited hot cocoa breaks and a fast-tracked application to the “nice” list."
You can choose whichever movies you'd like to watch, but Reviews.org has put together some suggestions worth your while including A Christmas Story, Home Alone, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Sound good? You can apply for this Christmas dream job HERE.