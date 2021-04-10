Company hiring 'MLB Food Tester' to eat hot dogs at stadiums

article

With Major League Baseball in full swing, one company is offering to pay someone to find out which stadium’s hot dogs hit a home run.

Casino review site BonusFinder launched a new contest earlier this week to find an "MLB Professional Food Tester."

The winner will be given $500, as well as a budget for food and travel, according to the contest page. The tester will be expected to travel to MLB stadiums to taste their hot dogs and watch games.

The tester will then have to review hot dogs based on appearance and color, flavor complexity and quality of meat, bun quality and flavor, sauce and topping generosity and value for money.

They will also have to review the games on entertainment and quality, and stadium atmosphere and excitement.

According to the contest page, "baseball and hot dog superfans" who are 21 or older should apply by explaining why they should be chosen in an online form.

Submissions close May 2 at 9 p.m. PT and the winner will be selected by May 5.

In January, BonusFinder launched a contest to find a "Professional Binge Watcher," who was called on to watch and rank three Netflix series, while also testing and reviewing takeout pizza.

The company has also launched competitions to find people to review burgers, ice cream, candy and pumpkin pie.

