Mini-school bus overturns in Commack on Long Island Expressway

A mini-school bus was overturned on the Long Island Expressway Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. near Exit 53 on the Long Island Expressway in Commack.

FOX 5 NY was told that the bus hit a guardrail and landed on its side.

Four children on the bus were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The children attend the Building Blocks Preschool in Commack and all parents were notified.

The driver, a male, and the aide, a female, were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

