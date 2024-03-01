Comedian Matt Friend takes center stage in NYC

Matt Friend is a man of many voices, faces and personalities.

From Michael Bublé to Mitch McConnell, Friend has impressions that force viewers to blink twice.

The social media sensation will make his standup appearance on stage at the Gramercy Theatre for a sold-out show Saturday.

His celebrity impressions have gone viral on Snapchat and across social media…even landing him acting gigs in Good Burger 2, and the red carpet, where he impersonates some of the biggest stars in the world.