Comedian Matt Friend takes center stage in NYC

Matt Friend comedian and impressionist

NEW YORK - Matt Friend is a man of many voices, faces and personalities. 

From Michael Bublé to Mitch McConnell, Friend has impressions that force viewers to blink twice. 

The social media sensation will make his standup appearance on stage at the Gramercy Theatre for a sold-out show Saturday.

Comedian and impressionist Matt Friend

A man of hundreds of voices, comedian and impressionist Matt Friend recently got a thumbs-up from Howard Stern for his spot-on recreation of the radio legend. Friend sat down with FOX 5 NY to talk about his talent and show off his skills, including some of our own local leaders.

His celebrity impressions have gone viral on Snapchat and across social media…even landing him acting gigs in Good Burger 2, and the red carpet, where he impersonates some of the biggest stars in the world.