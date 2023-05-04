Comedian Matt Friend's celebrity impersonations take over social media

Comedian and impressionist Matt Friend continues to go viral on social media for his over 250 hilarious impersonations of celebrities, politicians and athletes.

Friend has been doing voiceover work on FOX’s Family Guy and The Simpsons, and has become a fan favorite of Howard Stern for his uncanny impression of The King of All Media.

The 24-year-old Chicago native graduated from NYU, and last weekend, attended the White House Correspondents Dinner, where he impersonated Mitch McConnell for Sen. Chuck Schumer.

FOX 5 NY introduced you to Friend a couple of years ago at The Comedy Cellar in the city, and he explained how he started impersonating Austin Powers as a kid, and the rest is history.

Friend sat down with FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer to share some of his favorite celebrity impressions making headlines, including Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, Howard Stern, Jennifer Coolidge, Andy Cohen, John Oliver and Sebastian Maniscalco.

To watch more of Matt Friend’s hilarious impersonations, follow him on Instagram.