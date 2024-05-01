WATCH: Historical coverage of Columbia University student protests

It's no coincidence that Columbia University pro-Palestinian protesters chose to take over Hamilton Hall days after establishing an encampment against the Israel-Hamas war.

Over the last century, Columbia students have been known to make demands for change. Watch historical FOX 5 NY coverage of 1978 anti-apartheid protests in the media player above.

Often, these protests lead to police intervention and arrests, and they almost always end in conversations between students and administrators.

In essence, the pro-Palestinian protests that have taken over the university in the past week are nothing new. One professor told the Associated Press that when you go to Columbia, "you know you're going to an institution which has an honored place in the history of American protest."

Here's a look back at a tradition that dates back more than five decades.

Columbia Vietnam protest, 1968

One of the students who joined the 2024 encampment said that "a lot of students here are aware of what happened in 1968."

In April 1968, students were protesting the university's connection to an institute that was allegedly doing weapons research for the Vietnam War.

Some of them were also protesting how the elite school treated Black and brown residents in the community around the school as well as the atmosphere for minority students.

The students took over five campus buildings, including Hamilton Hall, which they renamed "Malcolm X Liberation College," The NYPD was brought to campus to clear them out.

The arrests, 700 of them, were not gentle. Fists were flying, clubs swinging. Dozens of students and more than a dozen officers were injured.

Columbia Apartheid protests, 1978

In 1978, FOX 5 NY reported students wearing white armbands during commencement in protest of the school doing business in South Africa.

The students managed to get then-University President William McGill in one-on-one talks over the school's investments.

"At Columbia University, there is anger because the school owns stocks and companies doing business in South Africa," Channel 5's Anthony Preisendorf reported from campus.

At the time, protesters reportedly gathered outside the main gate, supervised closely by New York City police, and the university's security forces.

At the heart of the protest was the fact that Columbia allegedly had investments in 44 companies that held assets in South Africa. These university holdings were valued at $80 million, representing a third of Columbia's investment portfolio.

A small but determined group of students argued that the university's continued investments constituted support for a legalized system of racism.

Fast forward to 1985, and students also held a takeover against apartheid in South Africa, renaming Hamilton "Mandela Hall."

