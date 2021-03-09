College pays students to not travel during spring break

Some college students are getting paid to stay home during spring break to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The University of California Davis is offering a group of 2,000 students $75 not to travel.

The money would come in the form of a grant. UC Davis partnered with local businesses where students can go to spend the money on an activity that they can do at home.

"If we want them to stay here, we need to help provide them with some opportunities to engage in activities that will be safe, but something to do while they are here," UC Davis Associate Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Sheri Atkinson says.

Many students say they were already planning on not traveling so they say the extra money is just a bonus.

"Even if the students wouldn't have done it on their own, at least it might help to keep some students in place instead of going out," student Jacquelin Andrade said.

The university's spring break is March 22-25, 2021. Students have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to enter the drawing for a chance to win.