CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns after failing to disclose ‘consensual relationship’ with colleague

CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned Wednesday, effective immediately, the network said.

The network cited a memo Zucker sent out that reportedly read, "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

FOX Television Stations has not obtained the memo.

CNN reported the relationship was with CNN’s chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust. CNN said Gollust acknowledged the relationship in a memo of her own and that she will remain with the company.

It was not immediately clear who would run CNN while a permanent replacement is sought.

Cuomo, CNN's prime-time host, was fired late last year after it was discovered he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to sexual harassment charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office found Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women; the former governor resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

Zucker’s abrupt resignation came after nine years at the media company. In a statement obtained by the Associated Press, Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, "it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute."

Zucker was named Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March, 2019. He has also served as President of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

He oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the US television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN’s digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.